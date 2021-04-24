Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0321 on Top Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $38,923.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 68.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

