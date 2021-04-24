IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in IAA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

