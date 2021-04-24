Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.71 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $43,571.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,820,742 coins and its circulating supply is 40,278,695 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

