IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $423.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.61. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

