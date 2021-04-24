IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

