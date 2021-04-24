IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

