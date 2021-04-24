IFG Advisory LLC Has $342,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 197.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $116.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

