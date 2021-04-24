IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 315 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day moving average is $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $151.30 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

