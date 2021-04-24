II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

