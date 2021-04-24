iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iliad currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of iliad stock opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.26. iliad has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $191.50.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

