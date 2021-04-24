ImageCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $89,840.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $372,507.05 and approximately $89,840.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,097,140 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

