Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

