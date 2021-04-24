Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Down 0.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,477.50 ($19.30) and last traded at GBX 1,487 ($19.43). Approximately 2,041,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,021,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,498 ($19.57).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,937.11 ($25.31).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,479.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,459.55. The company has a market capitalization of £14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.