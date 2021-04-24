Incyte Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Incyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.58 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

