Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.09 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

