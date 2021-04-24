Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.