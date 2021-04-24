Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

ALL stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

