Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

