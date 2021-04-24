Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,224 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

