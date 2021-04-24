Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

