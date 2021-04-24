Independent Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €112.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.12 ($117.79).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €90.50 ($106.47) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.79. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

