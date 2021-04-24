Independent Research Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €85.04 ($100.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.26. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €57.74 ($67.93) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

