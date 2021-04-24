Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00017331 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $266,222.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00270055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,261.84 or 0.99915158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00621249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.51 or 0.01019223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

