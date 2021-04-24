Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBA opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

