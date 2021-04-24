Infinera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,428% compared to the average daily volume of 734 call options.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $99,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $107,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

