Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 587 ($7.67).

LON INF opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 530.82.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

