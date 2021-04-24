Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 487.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,587.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 277.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 286,291 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

