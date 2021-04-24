Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 50,615 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Unilever by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Unilever by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

