Insider Buying: Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) insider Gay Coley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($34,295.79).

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £664.00 million and a PE ratio of 26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 529.26. Asia Dragon Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 604 ($7.89).

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.