Insider Buying: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires 53,500 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCHC stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HC2 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in HC2 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

