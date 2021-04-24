Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires £152.13 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,383 ($18.07) per share, with a total value of £152.13 ($198.76).

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,377 ($17.99) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,346.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JDW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,154.29 ($15.08).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

