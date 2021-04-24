Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $351,109.46 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

