Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $666,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,488,996.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $941.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

