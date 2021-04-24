Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO Sells $26,686.66 in Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PolarityTE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

