Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total transaction of C$30,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,604,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,788,152.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.80 million and a PE ratio of -95.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

