Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRSN opened at $211.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.41. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.83.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

