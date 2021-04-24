Insider Selling: William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Sells £242,798.08 in Stock

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 89,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £242,798.08 ($317,217.25).

Ulrik Bengtsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Hill alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of William Hill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total value of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56).

WMH opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.46. William Hill plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.