Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NSIT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $4,749,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

