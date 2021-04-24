Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 209 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

