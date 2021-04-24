Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 262 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 135,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT opened at $84.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

