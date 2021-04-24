Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.73 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

