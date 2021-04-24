Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $242,000 in Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

CBTG opened at $29.45 on Friday.

