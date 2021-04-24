Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 3,962 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

