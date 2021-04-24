Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.