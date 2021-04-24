Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

INTC stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,519,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 612,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,733 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

