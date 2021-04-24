Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

