Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.