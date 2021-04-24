Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $39.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

IFSPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930. Interfor has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

