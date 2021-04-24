International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,872 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $74.48 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.