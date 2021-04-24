International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,020 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 127.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,562,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

